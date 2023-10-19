Learn how to use AI-powered tools that help you solve problems and make decisions, now only $49.97.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you've likely had your eye on emerging artificial intelligence technology. After all, Forbes estimates that the AI market will reach $407 billion by the year 2027 — so it's definitely worth paying attention to. And it's never been easier to dip into the information, thanks to the prevalence of online courses.

Whether you'd like to utilize artificial intelligence to your own company's advantage, or even gift it to a fellow professional interested in the field, dive into the world of AI with this artificial intelligence and automation developer bundle. You can currently snag these 13 courses for just $49.97 (reg $234) through October 23.

With your busy schedule, this online course allows you to learn in your spare time, right on your device from the comfort of your home. You'll start off your education with a solid foundation of Bryan Guerra, the founder of Invert Media, which focuses on the basics of AI. You'll learn how to use AI-powered tools, including how to make them help you solve problems and make decisions. This could be a huge time-saver when it comes to writing content, generating prompts and responses to customers, and more.

More niche courses cover more specific AI applications, like Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and Tools and Templates or ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You. And if you're looking to dive into automation developing, such as building apps that work together with smart devices and other assistants, courses like Google Assistant Automation IoT Development can help get you up to speed.

Give the gift of learning this holiday season, while saving, with this artificial intelligence and automation developer bundle, now $49.97 (reg. $234) until 11:59pm Pacific on October 23, with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.