Learn How to Change Your Business with Excel — Just $35 for 48 Hours Only

By Entrepreneur Store

Being competent or even advanced with Microsoft Excel has proven to be something that can save your business time and money while also improving productivity. From running formulas to automating data calculations to better-keeping track of budgets and spending, this program can serve in so many ways.

For those who want to learn Excel on a budget, during this 48-hour flash sale for St. Patrick's Day that ends on March 17, you can get The 2024 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $399). This bundle features 16 courses and nearly 100 hours of content on Microsoft Excel with a range of courses for all experience levels.

In Microsoft Excel 2021/365 Beginners Course, you can explore 100 lectures to learn how to navigate the Excel 2021 interface. This course features helpful keyboard shortcuts, formatting lessons, and even lessons on how to analyze data with charts. It has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. The course is followed up in the bundle with an intermediate course and an advanced course. The bundle also includes courses on Excel 2019, Excel for business analysts, pivot tables, and more.

Every course in this bundle is taught by an instructor from StreamSkill, which has a background in teaching over one million students online with an average 4.4/5 star instructor rating.

