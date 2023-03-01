Learn More Every Day with This 2023 CES-Honored Knowledge App

You can save thousands of dollars, for a limited time.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) introduces the world to incredible innovations, both big and small. For entrepreneurs, it's a great time to find cool new life hacks or technology that can change how to do business.

Sometimes, you'll just discover an intuitive, clever way to learn and think about things. That's Deepstash Bite-Sized Knowledge. Featured at CES 2023, Deepstash is an innovative platform for finding and organizing ideas that you care about. And we're celebrating tech innovations at CES by offering select products at deep discounts, including Deepstash. Now through March 5, you can get a lifetime Pro Plan for a special price.

With Deepstash, you'll find more than 200,000 ideas on dozens of topics that may interest you, from personal development and productivity to philosophy and technology. Each idea is presented as a little card that you can read at a glance, with verified sources clearly indicated so you can learn more from a book, an article, a podcast, and other sources.

With powerful saving and organizational tools, you can take your ideas anywhere, saving them for later reading or recalling. You can listen to ideas on the go when you don't have the time to read, and access your ideas offline whenever you want. A Pro Plan ensures you have unlimited history, unlimited listening, unlimited idea saving, and access to personalized recommendations.

It has earned 4.7/5 stars on the Google Play Store, 4.8/5 stars on the App Store, and a near-perfect 4.9/5 stars on Product Hunt because it helps you find inspiration and gain knowledge through accessible, bite-sized ideas.

Through March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can grab a lifetime subscription to the Deepstash Bite-Sized Knowledge Pro Plan for just $149.99 (reg. $3,000).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology E-learning

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Walmart Leaked Memo Warns Against Employees Sharing Corporate Information With ChatGPT

The retail giant's tech wing also warned against sharing customer info with AI bots.

By Steve Huff

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Business News

The 6 Worst College Majors to Choose If You Want to Make a Lot of Money in Your First Job, from Psychology to Hospitality

There are six college degrees that left graduates earning a median salary of $40,000 or less five years after graduation, according to an analysis by the New York Federal Reserve.

By Marielle Descalsota

Business News

Jack Dorsey's 'BlueSky' Twitter Alternative Hits App Store

Membership is currently only available through invitation.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice For 2023

The CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway shared his partner in crime at the company's best aphorisms in his annual letter.

By Gabrielle Bienasz