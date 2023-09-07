Learn the Basics of Automation Using PowerShell for $19.99 This Windows PowerShell course can help you realize efficiencies in your business.

Smartsheet reports that nearly 60% of workers agree that they could save six or more hours a week by automating the repetitive aspects of their role. That's time they could dedicate to growing their skillset or dedicating their time and expertise to tasks that better put their experience to work.

Repetitive tasks may seem simple, but it takes expertise to explain to a computer how to do them automatically. Start learning how with the 2023 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle on sale for $19.99.

Learn to automate repetitive tasks in your office.

For business owners who are aiming to streamline their operations and enhance efficiency, this e-learning bundle presents a valuable opportunity. The 2023 Windows PowerShell CertificationBundle includes six courses that are tailored to system administrators and provide new training in automation techniques using PowerShell and Python.

The courses begin by delving into PowerShell scripting, equipping business owners with the tools to automate routine tasks. By mastering PowerShell, entrepreneurs can automate daily activities, manage Windows systems more effectively, and seamlessly integrate with non-Microsoft products.

As learners become familiar with the key concepts outlined in the intro course, they can start studying PowerShell scripting. This is how you can start developing automation solutions, enhance system management, and ensure efficient validation processes.

Later courses like GUI Automation using Python introduce graphical user interface (GUI) automation capabilities. Find out how you can use Python for web scraping, browser automation, and more in this four-hour crash course.

Automation could help your business grow.

It might be time to hand some of your time-wasting tasks over to the computer so your team can dedicate themselves to the jobs robots can't manage.

Get the 2023 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle for $19.99.

Prices subject to change.
