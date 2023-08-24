Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your business might be spending more than it needs to on IT. Techvera reports that the average small company spends nearly 7% of its revenue on IT, but you could start saving by learning and doing everything in house.

Coding is a versatile skill, but there are many different languages, and mastering one doesn't mean you know the others. Get a primer for multiple major coding languages when you enroll in the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $39.99 (reg. $154)

Busy professionals can still take advantage of all 244 hours of material in this coding bundle. You can view any of the video lectures at any time, and everything is yours for life. If you're a complete beginner, this bundle gives you multiple places to start with a crash course in Django, a C++ course for absolute beginners, and a 25-hour mega course showing you how to use Python.

Later courses require more advanced control over the languages you've learned. You can find out how to program an escape room with Python and find out how to build websites with Node and MongoDB NoSQL. It may sound intimidating to beginners, but after a few hours learning the basics, you could create your own business site instecreateg for someone else to do it. You may even be able to craft new revenue-earning initiatives with experience creating augmented reality environments.

Train your own in-house tech team with expert instruction from Mammoth Interactive, Joe Ghal, Development Island, and others.

