This $40 Learn-to-Code Bundle Could Save Your Business Money Reduce your IT budget by learning to code.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Your business might be spending more than it needs to on IT. Techvera reports that the average small company spends nearly 7% of its revenue on IT, but you could start saving by learning and doing everything in house.

Coding is a versatile skill, but there are many different languages, and mastering one doesn't mean you know the others. Get a primer for multiple major coding languages when you enroll in the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $39.99 (reg. $154)

Busy professionals can still take advantage of all 244 hours of material in this coding bundle. You can view any of the video lectures at any time, and everything is yours for life. If you're a complete beginner, this bundle gives you multiple places to start with a crash course in Django, a C++ course for absolute beginners, and a 25-hour mega course showing you how to use Python.

Later courses require more advanced control over the languages you've learned. You can find out how to program an escape room with Python and find out how to build websites with Node and MongoDB NoSQL. It may sound intimidating to beginners, but after a few hours learning the basics, you could create your own business site instecreateg for someone else to do it. You may even be able to craft new revenue-earning initiatives with experience creating augmented reality environments.

Train your own in-house tech team with expert instruction from Mammoth Interactive, Joe Ghal, Development Island, and others.

Get the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $154).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Coding Information Technology software development

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Commonly Used Hotel 'Perk' Is Disappearing Amid Rising Travel Costs

Once considered a common courtesy, early check-in and check-out requests are now met with mandatory charges.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Saw on YouTube Earned Him a Multi-Year Deal With Sony and Income Streams Generating Tens of Thousands

Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, picked up the hobby in college — then turned it into a full-time career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock

The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella
Culture

What Is Women's Equality Day? Here's What It Represents and Why It Matters

Women's Equality Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women's rights. It is crucial to address issues like caregiving leave, sexual harassment and gender biases to achieve true equality.

By Julie Kratz
Business News

'This Is So Beautiful': Internet Raises Over $420,000 For Burger King Worker Who Hasn't Missed a Day in 27 Years

Kevin Ford has worked at the Burger King at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for over two decades.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen