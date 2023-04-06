Learn to Use AI, Code, and More in This $60 Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT has already changed basic operations for many businesses. And it only took two months for OpenAI's chatbot to reach 100 million active users. Bring your business into the modern age with courses in some of the most in-demand tech skills taught by world-class instructors. The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle could help you find new ways to integrate these tools into your processes, and it's on sale for only $59.99.

All content in this bundle is yours for life. If you want to start modernizing your business with some of these intelligent tools, then you may want to start studying all 46 hours of this bundle now.

Artificial intelligence is changing fast, and new tools are always becoming available. Make sure you're using the most recent tools by studying an Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools taught by Bryan Guerra. Work through 20 lectures showing you how to use some of the most popular AI tools available, and get practice by using AI to solve complex problems.

If your business needs any written or visual content created, take a look at ChatGPT, Modjourney, and DALL-E Essentials. This three-in-one AI course gives you tips for using popular AI to create useful content.

AI isn't the only tool this bundle breaks down. Learn to code with Python, Java, and C++ or program for the Blockchain in courses taught by Chris Mall and Amir Rimer. Mall and Rimer are professional educators who break down complex concepts like coding into manageable parts that may appeal to users with a limited tech background.

