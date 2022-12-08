Level up Your IT Career with Help From This CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle, on Sale for $39

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even when you're running your own company, you can still benefit from professional development — especially when it comes to technology and cybersecurity. Every business should have an interest in cybersecurity these days as cybercrime has become more rampant and more targeted towards small businesses than ever. If you want to be your business's first and last line of defense, grab The Complete 2023 CompTIA Cybersecurity & Pentest Super Bundle while it's on sale for a specially reduced price.

StackCommerce

This bundle contains four courses from iCollege, a leader in online learning since 2003 and an official educational partner of CompTIA. Students in more than 120 countries have used iCollege's resources to learn new tech skills and their courses are even trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to keep employee skills on the cutting edge.

This bundle covers four specific CompTIA certification exams: CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601), CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002), CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004), and CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002).

Through each course, you'll learn the skills you need to know to pass each CompTIA certification exam on your first attempt. Throughout the coursework, you'll learn how to analyze enterprise environments to minimize threats and vulnerabilities, learn the principles of risk management and legal compliance, and build a foundation to become a cybersecurity expert. You'll be able to validate your skills in using threat intelligence to protect an organization, using penetration testing tools to discover and exploit vulnerabilities, analyze risk and align defenses with business goals, and much more. By the end of the bundle, you'll be ready to earn four leading CompTIA certifications.

Become a qualified defender of your business. For a limited time, you can get this CompTIA Cybersecurity & Pentest Super Bundle for the special price of just $39 (reg. $1,196).

Prices subject to change.