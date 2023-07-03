Don't Delay, This Lifetime Software Bundle Is Here for a Low Price Before Prime Day Get a lifetime of Microsoft Office, Windows 11 Pro, and a 1TB Cloud Backup for $79.97 before Prime Day.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A recent report documented an alarming trend of overspending among US businesses. As much as half of all enterprises waste up to 10% of their budget on software, SaaS, and cloud infrastructure.

Some of that overspending may be due to a recent rise in subscription-based software rather than one-time purchases of lifetime licenses. If you want to find a way to reduce your software costs, consider investing in a bundle that includes lifetime subscriptions for Microsoft Office 2021 Pro for Windows, Windows 11 Pro, and a 1TB Lifetime Degoo Backup Plan. Deal Days is Entrepreneur's version of Prime Day, and it's your chance to get this exclusive lifetime software bundle for an unbeatable $79.97.

This three-part deal could help your business save in the long run. For daily operations, you'll get access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access installed on one computer for life. Unlike Microsoft 365, there are no associated subscription costs, and the apps still connect directly with the user's Microsoft account for regular updates.

The Windows 11 key can be used to upgrade three compatible computers. If you are concerned about cybersecurity, take advantage of an updated security interface that includes tools like wake and lock, BitLocker device encryption, and biometrics login.

Degoo Premium is a 1TB cloud backup service that connects to an unlimited number of devices. Use this shared space to guard your essential files so that losing a hard drive doesn't compromise your business's future.

Cut your spending on software subscriptions and invest in lifetime licenses for the same or similar tools.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get lifetime subscriptions for Microsoft Office 2021 Pro for Windows, Windows 11 Pro, and a 1TB Lifetime Degoo Backup Plan for $79.97 (reg. $537).

Prices subject to change.

