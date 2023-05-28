Light Up Your Summer with These Pocket-Size Flashlights — Now 40% Off You won't want to go off grid without these flashlights.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've been working hard all year, and now you're ready to take a summer vacation. If you're going on a road trip, camping, or doing anything else outdoors, you don't want to be caught without a flashlight. Fortunately, during our Memorial Day Sale, we're offering a great discount on the 8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight for $32.97.

This handy little flashlight is a little like a multi-tool that fits in your pocket. With 800 lumens of light packed into a tiny vessel, it's capable of shining 30x brighter than your smartphone, making it extremely handy in a dark campsite or if you're caught in an emergency. It works on super bright, medium, low, and strobe modes depending on your situation, and it can attach to any metal surface via the built-in magnet or hang as an emergency lamp. It's the perfect little light for your campsite and it weighs practically nothing at all.

The light is USB-rechargeable and lasts for up to 3.5 hours of constant lighting. It also has a versatile design that includes a handy bottle opener, a carabiner, a foldable kickstand, a strong magnetic base, and a mounting hole in the durable waterproof and dustproof body. It's been completely engineered to support you on those long adventures into the woods or when you're heading out on the road for a long trip.

Gear up appropriately for your summer adventures. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get two 8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlights for 40% off $54 at just $32.97.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Gadgets Technology

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

5 Tips For Launching a Business While Keeping Your Day Job

Launching a business while holding down a 9-to-5 is no small feat. It's a common path for aspiring entrepreneurs, but it's not without its challenges.

By Nikita Fedorov
Business News

Florida Burger King to Pay $8 Million to Customer Who Slipped and Fell in Restaurant Bathroom

The case marks one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida's history.

By Sam Silverman
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

The Virgin Islands Want to Serve Elon Musk a Subpoena, But They Can't Find Him

Government officials would like to talk to Tesla's owner as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

By Jonathan Small
Money & Finance

7 Ways to Make Extra Income Even With a Full-Time Job

Want to make more money? Real estate investing, Amazon ecommerce and the sharing economy are waiting for you.

By Sujan Patel