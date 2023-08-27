Listen to Work Calls with These Waterproof, Power-Packed Earbuds for Just $39.99 With 180 hours of listening on a full charge, these are a convenient way to listen to your favorite playlists or podcasts.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business can be incredibly stressful. As such, entrepreneurs need activities to unwind from grueling work weeks. One proven method of detaching yourself from everyday stressors is exercise, which Mayo Clinic has touted for its ability to promote better sleep and moods, boost energy, and improve cognitive function. If you're an entrepreneur looking to get active more regularly, you may want to invest in a sturdy pair of earbuds to stay motivated during workouts and the work week.

The Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds offer a convenient way to listen to your favorite playlists or podcasts at the gym, outside on a run, or while tackling a mountainous to-do list at the office. Now, you can score this feature-packed pair for only $39.99 (reg. $79) for a limited time.

Whether you're hoping to up your fitness game or you're just in the market for a good pair of earbuds to help entertain you while you work, these 5-star rated earbuds offer a copious amount of perks. They're equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology, so connectivity to almost any device is a breeze. Plus, the Ninja Dragon earbuds boast an upgraded sound chip that offers a stunning 9D quad-core sound experience, which ensures your audio is high-fidelity and professional-sounding.

Aside from offering great sound and being packed with updated technology, these earbuds are also waterproof, making them durable enough during rainy days or strenuous workouts. The Ninja Dragon Earbuds also have an LED power display that fills you in on the battery, stereo sound, and control panel of the case. And, they offer a hefty battery life of 180 hours thanks to their large capacity charging case that charges them up to 40 times when full.

Stay motivated with your favorite tunes during workouts, or enjoy crisp audio during important work calls.

Entrepreneurs can get the Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Music Technology Audio earbuds

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Egg Crack Challenge' on TikTok Puts Children at Risk of Emotional Harm, Experts Warn

Why are parents cracking eggs on their children's heads for clicks?

By Madeline Garfinkle
By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

The Top 3 Business Opportunities of the Next Decade (and How to Capitalize on Them)

The biggest business opportunities in the coming years lie within these three industries.

By Roy Dekel
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.