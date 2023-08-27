With 180 hours of listening on a full charge, these are a convenient way to listen to your favorite playlists or podcasts.

Running a business can be incredibly stressful. As such, entrepreneurs need activities to unwind from grueling work weeks. One proven method of detaching yourself from everyday stressors is exercise, which Mayo Clinic has touted for its ability to promote better sleep and moods, boost energy, and improve cognitive function. If you're an entrepreneur looking to get active more regularly, you may want to invest in a sturdy pair of earbuds to stay motivated during workouts and the work week.

The Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds offer a convenient way to listen to your favorite playlists or podcasts at the gym, outside on a run, or while tackling a mountainous to-do list at the office. Now, you can score this feature-packed pair for only $39.99 (reg. $79) for a limited time.

Whether you're hoping to up your fitness game or you're just in the market for a good pair of earbuds to help entertain you while you work, these 5-star rated earbuds offer a copious amount of perks. They're equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology, so connectivity to almost any device is a breeze. Plus, the Ninja Dragon earbuds boast an upgraded sound chip that offers a stunning 9D quad-core sound experience, which ensures your audio is high-fidelity and professional-sounding.

Aside from offering great sound and being packed with updated technology, these earbuds are also waterproof, making them durable enough during rainy days or strenuous workouts. The Ninja Dragon Earbuds also have an LED power display that fills you in on the battery, stereo sound, and control panel of the case. And, they offer a hefty battery life of 180 hours thanks to their large capacity charging case that charges them up to 40 times when full.

Entrepreneurs can get the Ninja Dragon BTMAX Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $39.99 for a limited time.

