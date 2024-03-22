Lock in Reliable Cloud Storage with This Dropbox Alternative and Get an Extra $50 off This Week Internxt is a decentralized and high-speed cloud storage service.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs need to think ahead about how their team's operations will continue into the future in a sustainable and accessible way. One of the most important elements of managing all of the data you accumulate as a company—through content creation, general work, communications, and more—is having a reliable and accessible backup solution.

This lifetime subscription to Internxt Cloud Storage's 2TB of space is marked down to just $149.97 (reg. $599) this week only. A worthy alternative to Dropbox, Internxt offers accessible and affordable cloud storage space with tons of reliable and valuable features.

The security measures Internxt takes to ensure that the data you store with it will be safe from bad actors is proven by its end-to-end encryption services that encrypt all files uploaded onto the platform into smaller pieces. It also operates with a policy defined by zero-knowledge file storage, which means that only the user ever has access to files stored on Internxt.

Internxt preserves connection quality so users can upload and download without speed limitations. It has been audited and verified by professionals at Securitum and is GDPR compliant, so company leaders who don't want to take any risks can truly rely on it.

This 2TB plan offers encrypted file storage, any-device accessibility to files stored on the platform, and access to all of the platform's services. TechRadar called Internxt "a cloud storage provider that's big on privacy and security."

Don't miss the chance to get this lifetime subscription to Internxt Cloud Storage with 2TB of space while it's marked down to just $149.97 (reg. $599) this week only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Gen Zer's Stylish Side Hustle Earns About $20,000 a Month and Paid Off His Parents' $200,000 Debt: 'I Enjoy the Hands-Off Nature'

Ray Cao went from working as a barista for $8 an hour to being a successful seller on online marketplace StockX.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A Clothing Optional 'Nude' Cruise Aboard a Carnival Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail — Seriously. Here's What to Expect.

Although passengers can be nude most of the time, some restrictions apply.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Costco Closes Its Food Court to Non-Members, Leaving $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo Fans Devastated

Membership fees made up 73% of Costco's net profits last year.

By Sherin Shibu
By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
By Emily Rella