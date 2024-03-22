Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to think ahead about how their team's operations will continue into the future in a sustainable and accessible way. One of the most important elements of managing all of the data you accumulate as a company—through content creation, general work, communications, and more—is having a reliable and accessible backup solution.

This lifetime subscription to Internxt Cloud Storage's 2TB of space is marked down to just $149.97 (reg. $599) this week only. A worthy alternative to Dropbox, Internxt offers accessible and affordable cloud storage space with tons of reliable and valuable features.

The security measures Internxt takes to ensure that the data you store with it will be safe from bad actors is proven by its end-to-end encryption services that encrypt all files uploaded onto the platform into smaller pieces. It also operates with a policy defined by zero-knowledge file storage, which means that only the user ever has access to files stored on Internxt.

Internxt preserves connection quality so users can upload and download without speed limitations. It has been audited and verified by professionals at Securitum and is GDPR compliant, so company leaders who don't want to take any risks can truly rely on it.

This 2TB plan offers encrypted file storage, any-device accessibility to files stored on the platform, and access to all of the platform's services. TechRadar called Internxt "a cloud storage provider that's big on privacy and security."

