Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur who is likely stretched thin, ChatGPT seems to be a tool that sounds too good to be true. The only problem? You need to know how to work with it, and artificial intelligence technology can be intimidating.

If you'd like to better understand AI and ChatGPT, you don't have to head back to the classroom. With The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle you can get an education from the comfort of your couch...all for just $29.99 (reg. $52) for a limited time.

This bundle comes packed with four different info-packed courses, all offering instruction on how to make artificial intelligence technology work for you. Do it on your own time from your device with no prior knowledge required. Your education can kick off with ChatGPT for Beginners. This course, taught by Mike Wheeler, schools you on the fundamentals of OpenAI's ChatGPT. You'll see how to best utilize the tool, from writing computer code to streamlining your daily workflow.

And you'll get more hands-on ChatGPT experience with courses like ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) That Writes for You. This one is taught by instructor Alex Genadinik, who guides you through using ChatGPT to create marketing content, blog posts, social media captions, and more to ensure you're reaching all potential customers.

Entrepreneurs can discover all the ways ChatGPT can work for them with The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle, now just $29.99 (reg. $52) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.