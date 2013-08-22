MakerBot Unveils a Desktop 3-D Scanner for $1,400 The Brooklyn-based additive manufacturing company says that it is accepting pre-orders for its MakerBot Digitizer, which will begin shipping in October.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beam me up, Scotty!

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based 3-D printing company MakerBot announced today that customers can purchase a 3-D scanner for $1,400. Called the MakerBot Digitizer, the scanner is for sale at makerbot.com/digitizer and will begin shipping in October.

MakerBot says the scanner can create "clean, watertight 3-D models" with just two clicks. Users don't need any special design or modeling skills to operate it. "We focused on making the MakerBot Digitizer super easy to use, intuitive and simple," said MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis, in a statement.

The scanner makes use of a camera and two lasers to generate a 3-D digital file on your computer of whatever item you scan. From there, you can manipulate the scanned object on the computer with third-party software.

Related: Need a Prototype? 3-D Printers Coming to UPS Stores

Say, for example, you scan a toy gnome. Once you scan your gnome, you can then use software to tinker with the gnome, perhaps adding a hat or message the beard (see below). To actually print a 3-D version of the new version of the gnome you generate on screen, you would need a 3-D printer which, if you buy it from MakerBot, starts at $2,199.

MakerBot's device may be the newest, but it's hardly the only 3-D scanner on the market. Santa Monica, Calif.-based NextEngine offers a 3-D scanner that is a bit more expensive, running for $2,995. And Greenville, N.C.-based Fuel 3D has raised almost four times its goal on Kickstarter for a handheld point-and-shoot, full color 3-D scanner which it promises to market for less than $1,000.

Related: Youngstown, Ohio, a Leader in 3-D Printing and Manufacturing Innovation, Says Obama

Click to Enlarge+

MakerBot Unveils a Desktop 3-D Scanner for $1,400
Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

MrBeast's Holding Company Could Be Worth $5 Billion After Its Latest Fundraising Round

The YouTube creator is reportedly in talks to raise funds for a holding company for his various businesses, including his snack brand, Lunchly.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

How Businesses Can Capitalize on Emerging Domain Name Trends

The potential of new gTLDs and emerging domain trends is reshaping how businesses brand themselves online. Here's how you can stay ahead of the curve.

By Michael Gargiulo
Business Culture

How to Build a Company Culture That Values Individuality and Belonging

When employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work, they're more engaged, creative and connected.

By Itzik Elbaz
Management

5 Time Management Challenges for Executives — and How to Solve Them

Effective time management helps executives focus on high-impact tasks, avoid burnout and lead with clarity.

By Daniel Marcos