Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A business may spend up to 5% of its revenue on marketing alone. And while your business may offer a unique and valuable product or service, finding the right audience for it can take considerable skilled labor for which you have to hire professionals.

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has gained considerable attention because of its applications as a productivity tool. A user well versed in ChatGPT commands might generate detailed marketing copy, basic code, and more in a matter of minutes, but learning to use it takes time.

If you want to learn to use ChatGPT to save time generating marketing copy, then study The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle. This four-course AI training bundle is on sale for Presidents' Day and has been marked down to $19.99.

ChatGPT, on its own, is an impressive tool, but it takes practice and patience to produce unique, engaging content. So start by learning the basics in ChatGPT for Beginners. This course shows learners how to write effective prompts that generate informative, interesting content. And whether it's compelling sales copy or informative content, ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You could show you how to start making the AI work for you.

ChatGPT is already integrated into some websites, causing a stir among competitors vying for a similar position. The final two courses in this bundle show you how to create your own ChatGPT AI bot using Tkinter, Python, and Django.

AI is already changing the landscape for many businesses. See how you can get an edge by enrolling in the Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle on sale for $19.99 (reg. $800) until February 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.