Set up an office for yourself or a team member with this popular software.

Operating at a high level as a business in 2024 requires certain basic computing tools. For a standard that's elevated but also accessible, you can turn to operating systems and office software from a tech giant unique from any other — Microsoft.

To get yourself or any member of your team ready to work, you can invest just $79.97 (reg. $418) for this week only and get The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows features your favorite word-processing, spreadsheet-creating, and content-generating programs. Here are the Microsoft programs that are specifically included with this lifetime license, good for use on one computer:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams (free version only)

OneNote

Publisher

Access

Windows 11 Pro is the latest operating system from Microsoft, and it features advanced security, usability, and ongoing updates that include features like the AI-driven Microsoft Copilot tool. Windows 11 Pro helps the user make the most of their screen space with features like seamless redocking and snap layouts. It helps keep the user and your business safe with security features like encrypted authentication and advanced antivirus defenses.

This comprehensive deal is rated an average of 4.9/5 stars from over 100 verified user reviews. One recent five-star review from a verified buyer named Matthew C. reads, "I just couldn't be more than happy with the pricing, and I'm grateful to have found Stack Social for this product."

Get yourself or your team seamless integration and the latest in OS features for a limited-time price drop.

The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle is on sale for just $79.97 (reg. $418) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.