Miss Playing Snake? The Nokia 3310 Is Back.

If you're nostalgic for a simpler, notification-free mobile phone era, have we got news for you.

At the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer that holds the rights to the Nokia brand, unveiled four phones -- including a revamp of the beloved Nokia 3310.

The phone looks similar to its predecessor, but it's smaller, has a camera and is available in various colors including red, yellow, blue and grey. HMD claims the new 3310 has 22 hours of talk time and a one-month battery life on standby. It still features Nokia's iconic removable back cover and battery though, powered by an updated version of the original's S30 software. And don't worry -- it still has our beloved game, Snake.

"This is what consumers have been asking us for, and so we decided that we'd just do it and have some fun with it," said Florian Seiche, president of HMD. Unlike the 17-year-old original that used to cost someone approximately $150, the new phone is priced around $50 and will be released during the second quarter of 2017.

Nokia originally launched the phone in 2000 and discontinued the model in 2005. During that time, it sold 126 million units and was the top-selling phone in the world. The first iPhone would arrive on the scene two years later, forever transforming the mobile market.

When HMD teased the announcement in mid-February, many people expressed excitement about the 3310's resurrection -- at least those who don't already have one in a drawer somewhere.

The Nokia 3310 is making a comeback after 17 years! It still has 30% battery left pic.twitter.com/TwvdeDpnaB — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 15, 2017

#OhSnap: Nokia is going to re-launch their famous and loved Nokia 3310!!! More details will be revealed at the Mobile World Congress ??? pic.twitter.com/Z3Ue5rvLSx — Karla (@KarlaAguas) February 15, 2017

Nokia 3310 is making a come back? Doesn't everyone still have 1 in the draw in the kitchen that's full of batteries, random keys and stuff? — Benny (@Beno_ldn) February 15, 2017