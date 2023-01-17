Navigate PDFs Easily for a Lifetime with a License to This Top-Rated App

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No matter what field you work in, you will have to deal with PDFs. Like many entrepreneurs, you probably dread seeing one pop up in your inbox, especially if you need to edit or sign one. But since this file type will follow you during any career change, it's probably time to master working with them once and for all.

If you want to stop fearing PDFs and start embracing them, it's time to check out PDF Expert. This app helps you work with PDFs in all capacities — from merging and editing to signing and more. And right now, you can purchase a lifetime license for just $69.99, 50% off the usual price tag, for a limited time.

Let PDF Expert help you navigate these files with ease. This handy app provides an easy way to change essential functions in a document on Macs, letting you edit PDF text, insert images like logos or graphs, tweak links, and fiddle with outlines easily.

If you've ever had to merge PDFs, you'll know what a task that can be. PDF Expert provides an easy way to combine multiple files into one PDF document while offering ways to manage pages or extract specific pages from the files. This must-have app also provides an "Enhance" feature. This feature is powered by AI and helps by fixing distortions, removing shadows, and even improving the contrast of your PDF, so it's easier to read.

You'll quickly see why PDF Expert was named App of the Year and boasts over 30 million users worldwide. It's also been named Editor's Choice by Apple, scoring a 4.7-star rating on G2 and a 4.6 rating on Capterra.

Get a lifetime license for PDF Expert today for just $69.99 (reg. $139).

