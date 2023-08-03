Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2021, the Census reported that 74 million kids and adults were headed back to school that fall. If you're one of the many adults stepping foot back in a classroom this year — whether virtual or otherwise — you need to make sure you have all the right gear. To ensure you're working at your best, a fleet of Microsoft Office staples is a must-have for your PC or laptop.

During the Back-to-School Sale, you can snag a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows with a free business course for one low price — only $39.97 (reg. $419). There's no coupon code required, but you'll have to act fast since this deal only lasts through August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

If you're purchasing a new (or new-to-you) PC before returning to the classroom or simply want to upgrade your current business tools, you'll need a new lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows. With this lifetime license, you'll have all the old standbys at your disposal from Microsoft, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as newer favorites like Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You'll also get a Skype for Business account, which makes staying in touch with colleagues and coworkers seamless.

You can easily draft essays for your business intelligence class, create vibrant presentations for work, and do much more with MS Office Pro 2021. It's no wonder it has a 4.5-star rating from PCMag and plenty of rave reviews from fellow entrepreneurs.

You'll also receive the "An Entire MBA in 1 Course" taught by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun. While this e-learning course can't replace a formal MBA degree, this seven-hour course covers the greatest hits from an MBA education, condensed into 53 lectures. You could get useful tips on maximizing your entrepreneurial endeavors by learning how investment banking firms work and what they can do to help your business, create financial models from scratch, and much more.

Don't wait to score the tools that could give your business or education a major boost.

Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows with a Free Business Course for just $39.97 (reg. $419) during our Back-to-School Sale. This deal ends August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.