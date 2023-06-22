Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're the head of a small online startup, the owner of a brick-and-mortar shop, or involved with a major corporation, your company may still be at risk online. If you want to prepare your team to deal with cybersecurity risks, they can study beginner and advanced IT concepts in The Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

This comprehensive study bundle prepares learners to take the official CompTIA exams, and you can get the best price online while it's marked down by almost $150.

Enrolling in the Complete iCollege CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle gives you unlimited lifetime access to 13 courses with 239 hours of expert IT instruction. That includes the basic knowledge outlined in CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, network security skills like penetration testing, and a wealth of information about common tools in the industry like Linux.

This bundle is designed as a series of study courses to prepare users to take the official CompTIA exams. If your employees want to continue a career in IT, getting officially certified could help them achieve their goals, but they would need to sign up for the exams on the official CompTIA website. The exams themselves are not included in this bundle, but you can get a certificate of completion for each course you finish.

