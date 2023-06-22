Prepare Your Team to Deal With Online Threats with This $50 Cybersecurity Bundle Train a team of IT professionals with this cybersecurity bundle from CompTIA.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're the head of a small online startup, the owner of a brick-and-mortar shop, or involved with a major corporation, your company may still be at risk online. If you want to prepare your team to deal with cybersecurity risks, they can study beginner and advanced IT concepts in The Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

This comprehensive study bundle prepares learners to take the official CompTIA exams, and you can get the best price online while it's marked down by almost $150.

Enrolling in the Complete iCollege CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle gives you unlimited lifetime access to 13 courses with 239 hours of expert IT instruction. That includes the basic knowledge outlined in CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, network security skills like penetration testing, and a wealth of information about common tools in the industry like Linux.

This bundle is designed as a series of study courses to prepare users to take the official CompTIA exams. If your employees want to continue a career in IT, getting officially certified could help them achieve their goals, but they would need to sign up for the exams on the official CompTIA website. The exams themselves are not included in this bundle, but you can get a certificate of completion for each course you finish.

Prepare for cyber threats or reduce your IT costs by training new workers with this CompTIA training bundle.

For a limited time, get the Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle on sale for $49.97 (reg. $195) — the best price on the web.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Technology Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Training

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.

Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.

Ken Cox, president of data privacy company Custom Private Cloud Hostirian and owner of boxing school BOX STL, is committed to lifting others up.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

7 Tips for Developing a Logo That People Won't Forget

The right logo can strengthen your brand — here's how to choose one.

By Kendra Stephen
Business News

You Haven't Seen the Last of Bed Bath & Beyond, Actually — Here's Why

The retailer's products won't be disappearing off shelves just yet.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

What Is EBITDA? Here's Everything to Know.

Unlock the power of EBITDA with comprehensive insights. Discover everything you need to know about this essential financial metric.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How to Effectively Beat Your Direct Competition in a Niche Market

Discover the winning strategies to outperform your direct competition in your niche market. Stay ahead and dominate your industry with our expert tips and insights. Boost your business and leave your competitors in the dust!

By Murali Nethi