Entrepreneurs know how costly and difficult starting a business can be. When you're investing so much in something you don't want to leave your work vulnerable to preventable threats. Knowing that hacks and viruses can cost your business greatly, it's worth investing in an antivirus solution that's capable of preserving any PC you use for work.

You could find such a solution with the ESET NOD32 Antivirus 2024 Edition, which is on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $39) this week. Built on a foundation of ESET's 30+-year-old, award-winning technology, this antivirus solution takes a multilayered proactive approach to protect PCs against spyware, worms, rootkits, ransomware, viruses, and malware.

ESET's software helps gamers, movie watchers, and everyday professionals, protecting computers from slowdowns and enabling seamless working, playing, and browsing. It comes with anti-phishing features that help protect users' privacy and assets against fraudulent websites trying to steal their information, among other security features.

In addition to protecting your computer against hackers and phishing sites and its speedy performance, ESET also comes with ESET Home, which is always available to break down ESET licenses and services available and in use on your devices. This one-time payment license is available forever with no hidden costs or upgrades.

Protect your work computer and the future of your company with a solution that's been at it for decades. ESET NOD32 is rated 4/5 stars on PC Mag and is available at an extra discount for a brief time only.

The ESET NOD32 Antivirus 2024 Edition is only $19.97 (reg. $39) this week only.

