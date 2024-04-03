Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity certification can help you boost your career or your business. To prepare for it, you'll want to spend some time studying the basics online with an affordable and reliable resource. To save a little bit extra on such education, consider this limited-time deal.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 7th only, you can get The 2023 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle at an additional 20 percent discount totaling $63.99 (reg. $535) with code SECURE20. This in-depth bundle features just over 175 hours of content spread across five courses.

NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks is an example of the robust courses featured in this bundle with nearly 22 hours of material spread across 29 lessons. It covers how to manage security and privacy risks for an organization, how to categorize system information, implementing controls, authorizing systems, and more.

This course and the remaining in the bundle are taught by instructors from College, which has led over 700,000 students to better IT understanding since getting into the e-learning business in 2012. The rest of the bundle features courses on CISSP, ISACA information security management, and CompTIA preparation.

This bundle is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review describes it as including "great course packages, excellent value for [the] money." Don't miss your limited-time chance to secure a lifetime of helpful cybersecurity information at a discounted rate.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 7th only, you can get The 2023 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle at an additional 20 percent discount for $63.99 (reg. $535) with code SECURE20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.