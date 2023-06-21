As rescuers frantically search a swath of the Atlantic Ocean the size of Connecticut for the missing OceanGate submarine, a Canadian plane with sonar capabilities "detected underwater noises in the search area," the US Coast Guard announced via Twitter.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

The Coast Guard provided no further information about the detected sounds or how they were picked up.

Earlier today, Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of the Explorers Club, tweeted: "We understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site. "We await hopefully good news."

Message from President Richard Garriott Regarding the Ongoing Titanic Search and Rescue Mission pic.twitter.com/ec7YX5VQCY — ExplorersClub (@ExplorersClub) June 21, 2023

Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada have been scanning the surface for the submarine while sonar buoys have been pinging the bottom of the ocean.

The Titan submersible carrying five high-profile tourists began its journey to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday morning. But it lost contact with a chartered Canadian research vessel about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive. International rescue teams are racing to locate the vessel before the air runs out.

