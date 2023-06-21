Rescuers Searching for Lost Titanic Submarine Detect Sounds A Canadian surveillance aircraft reports hearing underwater noises in the North Atlantic.

By Jonathan Small

As rescuers frantically search a swath of the Atlantic Ocean the size of Connecticut for the missing OceanGate submarine, a Canadian plane with sonar capabilities "detected underwater noises in the search area," the US Coast Guard announced via Twitter.

The Coast Guard provided no further information about the detected sounds or how they were picked up.

Earlier today, Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of the Explorers Club, tweeted: "We understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site. "We await hopefully good news."

Aircraft from the U.S. and Canada have been scanning the surface for the submarine while sonar buoys have been pinging the bottom of the ocean.

The Titan submersible carrying five high-profile tourists began its journey to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday morning. But it lost contact with a chartered Canadian research vessel about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive. International rescue teams are racing to locate the vessel before the air runs out.

Read more about the story here: Two Billionaires Among the Missing on Tourist Submarine Exploring the Titanic

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

News and Trends Billionaires Business News Titanic submarine Lost at sea US Coast Guard

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium

The famed casino and resort first opened its doors in 1957.

By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

The Best Paying Jobs in Finance and How Much You Can Make

Want to pursue a new, high-paying job in the financial sector? Check out our breakdown of the best-paying jobs in finance here.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Price Is Right' Contestant Wins Trip to Hawaii — and the ER. 'He's Really Hurting.'

Contestant Henry Choi celebrated his victory a little too voraciously.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

'Scared Kids and Pissed Everyone Off': Woman Jumps Off Ride At Disney World While It's Moving

The incident occurred on the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros boat ride at Epcot in Orlando, Florida.

By Emily Rella