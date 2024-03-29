Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a major uptick in cyber security jobs, projecting a 32% growth for openings. If you're looking to ride this wave in a variety of industries and intend to capitalize on career moves, consider taking advantage of a temporarily low-priced educational package.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, purchase the A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle for only $39.97 (reg. $372) with no coupon required.

Loaded with 12 courses that span more than 110 hours, this bundle is led by certified instructor Mohamed Atef, who has over 20 years of experience in the sector, with two books published and a professional history as an ICT consultant and penetration tester.

Learn the latest in modern security measures by reviewing subjects that include:

CompTIA Security+ Certification

GSEC Certification and Security Essentials

CISSP Exam Preparation

Certified Information Security Manager training

Certified Cloud Security Professional training

Ethical hacking

The art of exploitation

And more

Lifetime access to this material means users can review courses at a pace that works for them rather than relying on a typical locked-in course schedule. With this training bundle, you can skip courses or circle back for repeat lessons at any time.

The bundle has 4.5 out of five based on verified customer reviews, including five-star feedback that reads, "Great start for a Cyber Security Education. Lots of content. I'm a bit of a newbie, so I'm a little overwhelmed, but that's good because: 1. It's challenging enough to be worth my time; 2. It's comprehensive enough so that I realize everything I didn't know before beginning. Wholly recommended."

The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle

