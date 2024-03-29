You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Save $330 on This Comprehensive Cyber Security and IT Training Bundle Through April 2 Give your career goals a kickstart with this low-priced educational opportunity.

By Entrepreneur Store

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a major uptick in cyber security jobs, projecting a 32% growth for openings. If you're looking to ride this wave in a variety of industries and intend to capitalize on career moves, consider taking advantage of a temporarily low-priced educational package.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, purchase the A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle for only $39.97 (reg. $372) with no coupon required. This major savings event presents an excellent opportunity to take an important step toward new employment.

Loaded with 12 courses that span more than 110 hours, this bundle is led by certified instructor Mohamed Atef, who has over 20 years of experience in the sector, with two books published and a professional history as an ICT consultant and penetration tester.

Learn the latest in modern security measures by reviewing subjects that include:

  • CompTIA Security+ Certification
  • GSEC Certification and Security Essentials
  • CISSP Exam Preparation
  • Certified Information Security Manager training
  • Certified Cloud Security Professional training
  • Ethical hacking
  • The art of exploitation
  • And more

Lifetime access to this material means users can review courses at a pace that works for them rather than relying on a typical locked-in course schedule. With this training bundle, you can skip courses or circle back for repeat lessons at any time.

The bundle has 4.5 out of five based on verified customer reviews, including five-star feedback that reads, "Great start for a Cyber Security Education. Lots of content. I'm a bit of a newbie, so I'm a little overwhelmed, but that's good because: 1. It's challenging enough to be worth my time; 2. It's comprehensive enough so that I realize everything I didn't know before beginning. Wholly recommended."

Give your career goals a launch pad by picking up The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle for only $39.97 (reg. $372) through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

