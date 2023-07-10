Save $35 on a Service That Finds You the Best Mac Apps to Improve Your Workflow Find your next favorite productivity app, or several, for just $84.99.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're likely always looking for the latest hack to simplify your work day. With 1.6 million apps available in the App Store at the end of 2022 (according to Statista), it can be hard to determine which ones can help make your life easier. But if you're an Apple user, that's exactly where Setapp comes in.

Setapp helps Mac users discover ways to improve their workflow, with access to more than 240 apps for your Apple devices. And just in time for the summer slump to hit, you can score a one-year subscription to this productivity booster for only $84.99 — $35 off the usual price — for a limited time.

The Setapp Personal Mac Plan is a next-generation productivity service that has already curated a massive collection of helpful apps to help your workflow. Your membership includes access to every app that's currently available, as well as any new ones that are added during your plan.

With 240 apps and counting available, you'll be able to check out apps that help areas ranging from Mac hacks and productivity to task management and maintenance. And aside from work tasks, there are also apps for improvement at home too, with areas like creativity and personal finance. You'll be able to enjoy all of these apps without the annoyance of in-app purchases or ads, with the ability to discover new ones constantly.

You'll quickly see why 9to5Mac raved, "Setapp is one of the easiest ways to find many awesome apps to try without having to purchase a bunch of different ones." And why TechCrunch called it "the Spotify of Mac apps."

A one-year subscription to the Setapp Personal Mac Plan gives you access to hundreds of apps for just $84.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

