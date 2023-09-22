Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The word 'busy' doesn't begin to describe it. As an entrepreneur, your days are maxed out with taking care of your growing business, plus all the personal or family stuff that comes with simply being a human. And if your desk is a mess of wires due to multiple devices charging, you're not doing yourself any favors.

An article in Harvard Business Review points out how a messy workspace can contribute to stress, anxiety, and even less productivity. And while it may seem like such a small thing, small things matter, and they add up. Streamline your charging experience and ditch the mess of wires clogging up your space with this 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad.

This foldable charging pad has three charging modules where you can wirelessly charge up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch — and any other Qi wireless-enabled devices — easily and efficiently.

It's specifically made with soft silicone and an ABS rubber glaze so that it can withstand repeated folding and bending. That means it's a great charging pad to fold up and tuck in your bag for traveling. It's even designed to fold 180°, which quickly turns into a phone stand to use for watching videos while you have lunch or take a video call with a client.

With strong magnets to hold your devices in place and safety features like over-voltage protection, temp control, and foreign object detection, you can rest assured that your essential devices are safe.

Let this modern charging pad help de-clutter your workspace and make charging simpler — all for a reasonable price.

Pick up the 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging pad now for just $32.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.