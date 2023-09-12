Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a lot of reasons why entrepreneurs tend to travel a lot. Business development takes creating and maintaining relationships with people and entities often based around the globe. And for the many small businesses looking to expand, opportunities to network and create abroad are plentiful. Heading out for a sales trip or funding one can be pricey. To help minimize cell phone data costs, aloSIM has a mobile data eSIM plan for $50 worth of credit at just $24.99.

It's recommended that you purchase your voucher here about a day or two before leaving for a trip. From there, it's as easy as selecting an aloSIM data package that best suits your needs. Then, install the SIM card. By the way, this is a digital SIM card, which means you can download it remotely and digitally from any compatible device. The eSIM itself will not expire, but the actual data package will and the time it will be available for will be stated on the package.

So, for example, if you buy a seven-day package, whether or not you use all of the data, it will expire when that week is up. aloSIM's data packages are available for as little as $4.50 per week. And reminder, this particular deal includes $50 in travel data credit. You can use your eSIM to join data networks in over 170 countries, and for frequent business travelers, you can always add more data to your plan.

aloSIM is rated 4.2/5 stars on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Get this lifetime aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler eSim plan at $25 for $50 of credit deal and save on business travel.

