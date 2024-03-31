You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Save $63 on an Introduction to ChatGPT Course That Spans 25 Hours of Lessons Learn how to make this innovative technology work for you.

By Entrepreneur Store

The modern business climate features plenty of challenges, but there are some exciting solutions surfacing thanks to the rise of AI technology. According to the latest data, ChatGPT generated more than 1.6 billion visits in February 2024 (per ExplodingTopics), and if you're still trying to catch up to this trending tool, then we have an ideal educational offer.

For a limited time, the Introduction to ChatGPT e-Learning course is discounted to only $16.97 (reg. $80) with no coupon required. This deal lasts through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, so there's not much time to pounce on endless access to this nine-lesson package that spans 25 hours of content,

Produced by International Open Academy, an established leader in online learning, this course carries a store rating of 4/5 and is primed to prepare users for new possibilities. An understanding of this incredibly popular AI platform is a fantastic way to identify shortcuts for consistent time-saving techniques along with fresh, customizable content that can be used in a variety of professional and personal purposes.

This best-on-web pricing makes it easier than ever to gain knowledge on how to most effectively explore and capitalize on ChatGPT's far-ranging capabilities. Key topics covered in this course include content creation, client services, market research, lead generation, data analysis, marketing and HR management,

From freelance work to business ownership, these lessons can provide building blocks toward a more efficent and rewarding career. Unleash fresh economic potential, streamline projects and cater to more clients without becoming overwhelmed with these expanded resources.

Plus, users will receive a Certificate of Completion upon fully receiving each lesson and answering post-course exam questions. These are accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards and can be helpful in employment efforts.

Make the most of evolving modern technology and use it to give your professional aspirations or business a boost by picking up the Introduction to ChatGPT for only $16.97 (reg. $80) through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

