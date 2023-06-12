Save $70 on a Lifetime License to this Top-Rated PDF Converting App Stop wasting time fiddling with PDFs.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Fundera in 2020, 70% of small-business owners work more than 40 hours a week...while 19% were working more than 60 hours a week. That doesn't leave much free time for the modern day entrepreneur.

If you're in search of hacks that can shorten your work day — especially with warmer weather just around the corner — PDF Converter Pro is a great one. It prevents the hassle of navigating working with PDF documents, helping you convert them to a more easily accessible file, and right now you can score a lifetime license for just $29.99 (70% off the usual $99 price) just in time for summer.

All modern workers know the struggle of working with PDF files. They're a necessary evil in the work world, whether you're filling out paperwork, signing a contract, or simply trying to check out a resume on your computer. PDF Converter Pro takes the guesswork out of working with these pesky items, allowing you to convert them into a variety of formats or processes.

Need to create a PDF yourself? That can also be complicated...but not with PDF Converter Pro. You can create PDFs from other formats in just a few clicks with this handy app. Whether you're swapping to or from a PDF, PDF Converter Pro ensures you will be left with great quality and all original text, links, images, and more will be preserved.

With 4.4 stars on Trustpilot, users are loving the ease PDF Converter Pro brings to their daily life. Real-life user Nigel shared, "Very useful & inexpensive - especially when compared to Adobe Acrobat." And Edgar raved, "I've used the program to remove unneeded pages from bulk PDFs and it does it perfectly. The interface is intuitive and it has performed well for other functions that I needed. Plus, the price can't be beat!"

Make working with PDF files a breeze thanks to this lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro, now just $29.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

