You might know all about Microsoft Office, but there's only so far that will get you. Whether your company needs IT support or you're looking to level up the services you can provide a new company, becoming a Microsoft Certified Expert can do wonders for your career. With The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle, you can get on the right track, and it's only $79.99 for a limited time.

This comprehensive bundle includes 11 courses and nearly 250 hours of Microsoft tech education from IDUNOVA. IDUNOVA has more than 20 years of experience in online IT training, putting them at the forefront of the industry.

These courses aim to take you from an absolute beginner through the Fundamentals, Associate, and eventually Expert levels. Beginning with Microsoft 365 Identity & Services (MS-100), you'll learn how to set up and manage enterprise Microsoft solutions before graduating to Managing Modern Desktops (MD-101). There are basic certification courses on security, Microsoft Azure administration, and setting up the Windows client.

As you progress, you'll delve into more complicated topics like developing solutions for Microsoft Azure, designing Microsoft Azure infrastructure, managing Microsoft Teams, and administering Microsoft Windows Server Hybrid Core Infrastructure (AZ-800). Throughout the courses, you'll have a strong focus on security and efficiency and gain the skills you need to pass each certification exam when you're ready to take it.

