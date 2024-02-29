Save More Than $200 on a Lifetime of Streamed Documentaries Curiosity Stream is like Netflix, except for documentaries.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It could be argued that many entrepreneurs are alike in that they have an inquisitive mind. It might then stand to reason that many business leaders like a good documentary. Learning something new and being entertained are two fun pastimes that documentaries combine to create a fine piece of art.

If all of this sounds like your wheelhouse, you might be interested in Curiosity Stream. This streaming service is sort of like Netflix but for documentaries. And a lifetime subscription is on sale for just $179.97 (reg. $399).

It was founded by John Hendricks, a trusted name in media and technology and the founder of Discovery Communications. Curiosity Stream even won its first EMMY for Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places.

Subscribers will enjoy choosing from thousands of documentaries to satiate their curious minds. From originals and exclusives to films, series, and shows, this service will delight anyone, including history fans, tech lovers, or science enthusiasts. You can even pause your program and finish watching it later or bookmark it.

It features multiple search tools so you can find content more easily. And you have a huge variety of high-definition documentaries available to watch on multiple devices. If you plan on being offline for a while for a long business flight and want to watch some of your Curiosity Stream faves while en route, you can download them to your computer to watch offline.

And with regularly scheduled updates, your content will continuously be refreshed so you always have something new and exciting on deck.

Don't miss the chance to save big on a lifetime subscription to the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for just $179.97 (reg. $399) for a limited time — a best-of-web price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Entertainment Technology Streaming Streaming Video documentaries

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I Turned My Side Hustle Into a Passive Income Stream That's Earned More Than $1 Million — But Making Money Isn't Even the Best Part

Chris Haroun was working in venture capital when he decided to pursue his real passion.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

The 'Mother of All Breaches' Just Happened — Here's the Security Implications for Businesses

If your business exists online, chances are some percent of your customers' data got leaked in what cybersecurity specialists boldly labeled as the "mother of all breaches" (MOAB).

By Ihar Kliashchou
Business News

Klarna Says Its AI Assistant Does the Work of 700 People. The Company Laid Off the Same Number of Employees 2 Years Ago.

The AI bot has taken on 75% of Klarna's customer service chats, or about 2.3 million conversations, within a month of launch.

By Sherin Shibu
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How Job Seekers Can Craft the Ideal Application — and How Employers Can Create a Job Listing That Attracts the Right Candidates

Are you a small business looking for a new hire, or a job seeker who's not getting any callbacks? Here are some tips to get you through the door as a candidate, and get the right applicants through your door as a company looking to hire.

By Lesley Pyle
Business News

The Owner of a Popular Boston Restaurant Is Under Fire After Direct Messaging, Berating a Customer Who Disputed $250 Cancelation Fee

New York-based traveler Trevor Chauvin-DeCaro was set to dine at Table in Boston's North End last month.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

Getting Laid Off Allowed Him to Focus on His Sentimental Side Hustle. Now He's on Track to Earn Over $700,000 in 2024.

Alaa El Ghatit wasn't fulfilled at his day job. So he started LifeOnRecord to help people record memories and well wishes.

By Amanda Breen