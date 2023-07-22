Save More Than 82% Off a Lifetime of Cloud Storage Protect your important files with 1TB of cloud storage for $119.97.

Nobody enjoys running out of storage space on their computer or phone, but it's especially irritating for entrepreneurs. Your business runs on data, and if you can't accept more files, things are bound to start falling through the cracks.

That's why it's so important to have a quality cloud storage provider, and Koofr gives you more storage than the leading giants combined at a lower cost. You can get lifetime access to 1TB of storage for just $119.97 if you order by July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific and enter coupon code KOOFR at checkout.

This intuitive, private cloud storage service lets you easily connect your existing cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive) to give you a central source of truth for all of it. You can access Koofr via web, mobile, and WebDav, and enjoy transfers with unlimited file sizes and a massive 1TB library.

Once you're connected, Koofr offers tools to enhance your organization, like a duplicate finder to help you find and remove duplicate files to maximize your space, and an advanced renaming option to effectively rename many files at once for more effective organization.

Koofr doesn't scrimp on security either. Files are encrypted both in rest and in transfer, and Koofr is the only cloud storage provider that doesn't track your activity. That's part of the reason why Koofr has earned 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot and 4.6/5 stars on Capterra, GetApp, and G2.

Every entrepreneur needs a viable cloud storage solution, and Koofr delivers all of your cloud storage needs for life.

Now through July 23, pay just once to get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $119.97 (reg. $810) with coupon code KOOFR.

