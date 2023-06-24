Protect Your Business with This Three-Year VPN Subscription, Only $29.99 Keep your data safe.

Cybercrime isn't just for the Fortune 500 businesses. According to a 2022 article by Alliant Cybersecurity, more than 50% of cybercrime is directed at small businesses. Whether you're an established business or the sole employee of your own startup, keeping your data safe may need to be a priority you act on quickly. If you want to maintain your privacy even on public Wi-Fi, get UltraVPN. This Secure VPN Proxy has a three-year subscription on sale for $29.99, and it even comes with a free 30-day antivirus.

UltraVPN could be a valuable tool for the ongoing cybersecurity of your business. This easy-to-use VPN offers fast speeds on a reliable server network spanning 100+ global locations. Connect to any of 1,000+ servers and enjoy high-speed access with few geographical restrictions to blocked content and streaming, no buffering, and keeping safe on public and private WiFi.

UltraVPN can maintain multiple simultaneous connections so that you can connect up to 10 Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices. While browsing, your data is locked behind military-grade AES-256 encryption, and UltraVPN comes with a kill switch that disconnects your device from the internet if it loses VPN connection. That way, no data is exposed while your VPN is down. If anything malicious gets through, the free 30-day antivirus may help you eliminate it.

Even if your business is still young, you may want to invest in robust cybersecurity software.

Get a three-year subscription to UltraVPN Secure USA VPN Proxy and 30-day antivirus protection for $29.99 (reg. $239).

