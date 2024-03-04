Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Maximizing productivity and efficiency on projects are obvious targets for any savvy business person, and Microsoft Office has helped millions of users accomplish those goals over decades. For a limited time, you can upgrade your approach by acquiring software for Mac or Windows operating systems at a surprisingly low price.

Select from Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows at only $55.99 (reg. $219) by using coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Now, you can make group efforts and multi-pronged tasks far more manageable. And you don't have to pay a monthly fee like you do with Microsoft 365.

Whether dealing with data crunches and written documents or versatile presentations and communication needs, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows provides it all. This lifetime package includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac comes complete with lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Upon either purchase, buyers will get downloadable links and license keys, which result in immediate redemption. Customer support is included at this discounted cost.

You'll need an OS of Version 12 Monterey or newer for the Mac version. And with the Windows version, you will need Windows 10 or 11 OS.

Users across industries have increased their day-to-day capabilities with Microsoft Office, each with a rating of at least 4.6 out of five. One recent review from Ana R. reads, "This was a great savings for the product with all the apps I use and need for day to day basis. It was easy to install with no hassle."

Instantly enhance your productivity with one of the following options that include a limited-time extra 20% savings through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific with code ENJOY20:

