A Wells Fargo Worker Was Discovered 4 Days After Dying at Her Desk. Her Cause of Death Was Just Revealed. Medical examiners have released the cause of death of Denise Prudhomme, who was found dead at her desk in Wells Fargo's Tempe, Ariz. office.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Denise Prudhomme, 60, was found dead at her desk in Wells Fargo's Tempe, Ariz. office.
  • She had scanned into the building four days earlier.
  • Her desk on the third floor was in a "under populated area" of the office.

On Friday, Aug. 16, Denise Prudhomme, 60, scanned into work at the Wells Fargo office in Tempe, Ariz. And she never scanned out.

Four days later, her body was discovered at her desk.

An employee who went unnamed told KPNX - NBC News that several people in the building complained of a "foul odor," but it was "passed it off as faulty plumbing."

On Friday, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner determined that she died of a "sudden cardiac death in the setting of myocardial fibrosis," People reports. Police had previously determined that there were no signs of foul play.

How could someone be deceased at their desk for four days before anyone noticed?

Wells Fargo told USA Today that Prudhomme was sitting in a "very underpopulated area" of the office, which was located on the third floor.

In a statement to People, Wells Fargo representatives said they were "deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague," adding, "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well-supported during this difficult time."

