Score a Refurbished MacBook Air for Just $329.97 for a Limited Time

By Entrepreneur Store

Forbes reports that nearly half of Americans will hit the road this holiday season. If you're among the future travelers, you'll likely need a way to stay in touch with work as a busy entrepreneur. And you can ensure you can tackle anything from anywhere by using an Apple MacBook Air.

The only drawback of a MacBook Air is the hefty price tag, so a refurbished model provides the best of both worlds. And just in time for the holiday season (and travel!), you can snag one of these refurbished devices for just $329.97 (reg. $1,199) right here, with no coupon code needed, through November 16.

When it comes to toting around a laptop, less is more. That's where the MacBook Air comes in, offering a lightweight, fully loaded device that can tag along anywhere. Despite the thin frame, it's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor that lets you multitask away so your work doesn't pile up. And when it's time to take a much-needed break, the Intel HD Graphics 6000 offers smooth video streaming.

This model offers 128GB of storage on the device, so you can store important data right on the laptop and ditch those clunky external hard drives. When you need to connect, WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 make things simple. And you can rest easy knowing it comes with a grade "B" refurbished rating, which means you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case, or light scratches or dents on the body, but it will otherwise work like new.

Get a refurbished 13.3" Apple MacBook Air for just $329.97 (reg. $1,199), with no coupon code required, now through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
