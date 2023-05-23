Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the world of hybrid work, you have to have flexible working options. You might have an amazing home office workstation, but you never know when you might have to travel or feel the need to work from a coffee shop or library. In that case, you need a reliable laptop.

You don't need to break the bank on a brand-new machine; when you buy refurbished, you can go back to the classics for a big discount. For instance, this refurbished 2012 Apple MacBook Pro is available for nearly half off its retail price.

This powerful laptop may be dated, but it has been returned to the factory and refurbished to work like new. It may have some cosmetic dings and scratches, but the machine itself is in good working order. That's great, because with an Intel® Core™ i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, you'll have the processing power you need to smoothly run multiple apps, stream as needed, and manage all of those tabs.

The thin design has its own Retina display and the 13" screen is big enough to effectively manage multiple windows. It offers 500GB of HDD storage for all of your photos, videos, and other files, while the 720p FaceTime HD webcam lets you take Zoom calls anywhere. The battery life might not be what you get from the newest MacBooks, but it's still plenty to get you through your workday.

Get yourself a reliable laptop at an affordable price. Right now, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro for 49% off $536 at just $268.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.