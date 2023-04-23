Score Not Only a License to Microsoft Office, But a Master Class Education on the Apps for $59.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you getting the most out of Microsoft Office? Their fleet of apps have been integral to the work of entrepreneurs for years, with staples like Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel taking us back all the way to the days of dial-ups and bulky desktops. But even with today's more streamlined technology, these apps continue to be a force to be reckoned with, and if you know how to use them all you could potentially make your daily workflow a lot easier.

If you recently got a new computer, or need a new license for a work device, Microsoft Office with the Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License & The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Master Class Bundle is an excellent deal that office not only a lifetime license for one computer, but master classes on the MS Office programs themselves. And right now, you can lock in major savings and get it all for $59.99.

Sit down, plug in, and get ready to make the most out of these apps. Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 is ideal for the modern day worker, especially those entrepreneurs that handle data and documents on a daily basis. Packed with the usual tools and a few new gems, this lifetime license includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business — so you'll be able to draft documents, make budgets, and then connect with co-workers seamlessly.

While some of the Microsoft Office staples are intuitive, Microsoft Excel has always been difficult to navigate. And even if you consider yourself proficient, there are ways to make it work even harder for you with the right knowledge. That's where the 4.5-star rated course The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel comes in, taught by award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun. It's the most comprehensive course on Excel, teaching you every single feature and even how to program.

Rounding out this bundle? The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Bundle Master Class, taught by online courses whizzes at Stream Skill. This course takes the Excel training even further, with 15 full-length courses on the ins and outs of the program, including advanced level courses.

Give yourself a well-rounded education in all things Microsoft Office with the Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License & The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Master Class Bundle, only $59.99 for a limited time.

