Secure Microsoft Office 2019 for $32 Through March 10 Get 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the rest of this suite's acclaimed programs during this limited-time price drop.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Modern businesses need office solutions to streamline communications, organization, and content creation. Those building businesses, managing teams, and pursuing degrees have long turned to Microsoft Office to solve their problems.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac on sale for just $31.99 (reg. $229) with code ENJOY20.

These well-respected and long-trusted office work solutions come bundled with lifetime access to each of these 2019 programs for one computer that can be used by you, a colleague, a student, or an employee:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • OneNote

The Windows version also comes with Access and Publisher, while the Mac version comes with Teams Classic 2019. Each deal is available for a one-time payment, which is further reduced during this limited-time price drop, so you don't have to worry about monthly fees that you might face with something like 365.

This deal is rated an average of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer named Tyson Belliveau reads, "Everything runs great! Product key was received very quickly, and installation was smooth. Nice upgrade from my older version."

This license requires at least 4GB of RAM and 10GB of hard disk space. Mac users need to run on version 12 Monterey or newer, while Windows users need Windows 10 or 11.

During a limited-time price drop, you can pick up the following versions and save an extra 20% with code ENJOY20 when you order through March 10 at 11:59 PM PT:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How to Successfully Implement AI into Your Business — Overcoming Challenges and Building a Future-Ready Team

Here are a few tips on how to navigate the challenges of adopting AI in the workplace and how to leverage AI to maximize your team's effectiveness.

By Adam Markel
Personal Finance

This Non-Financial Skill Saved My Career — and We All Have the Ability to Harness It

This skill is an under-appreciated tool hiding in plain sight.

By Ross Cameron
Business News

He Owns and Operates a Dozen Popular Nightlife Venues in New York — Here's How He Kept All of His Businesses Afloat in a Crisis

Thatcher Shultz tells us how to innovate — and stay in business — when your industry is hit hard.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Rivian Announces New Electric Vehicles That Will Cost a Lot Less — and Are 'Bursting With Personality'

The three midsized electric vehicles the company announced on Thursday will start at around $45,000.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

5 Tips for Building a Strong Customer-Centric Culture and Fostering Brand Loyalty

Businesses must make customer service and satisfaction a top priority by fostering a customer-centric culture in order to build loyalty, engagement and overall success.

By Henry Ma
Starting a Business

Does Your Brand Look too Corporate, or Dated? See How These Brands Leveled Up Their Design.

We live in a time when brands are more visible and visual than ever. Here, six founders explain how they created brand design that stands out.

By Frances Dodds