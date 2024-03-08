Get 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the rest of this suite's acclaimed programs during this limited-time price drop.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Modern businesses need office solutions to streamline communications, organization, and content creation. Those building businesses, managing teams, and pursuing degrees have long turned to Microsoft Office to solve their problems.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac on sale for just $31.99 (reg. $229) with code ENJOY20.

These well-respected and long-trusted office work solutions come bundled with lifetime access to each of these 2019 programs for one computer that can be used by you, a colleague, a student, or an employee:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

The Windows version also comes with Access and Publisher, while the Mac version comes with Teams Classic 2019. Each deal is available for a one-time payment, which is further reduced during this limited-time price drop, so you don't have to worry about monthly fees that you might face with something like 365.

This deal is rated an average of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer named Tyson Belliveau reads, "Everything runs great! Product key was received very quickly, and installation was smooth. Nice upgrade from my older version."

This license requires at least 4GB of RAM and 10GB of hard disk space. Mac users need to run on version 12 Monterey or newer, while Windows users need Windows 10 or 11.

During a limited-time price drop, you can pick up the following versions and save an extra 20% with code ENJOY20 when you order through March 10 at 11:59 PM PT:

StackSocial prices subject to change.