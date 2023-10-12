Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Statista, an estimated 333 billion emails were sent and received daily all over the world last year. As an entrepreneur, you were likely responsible for a big chunk of those. But did you do it from a stuffy office chair, or the comfort of your couch?

If you're in the market for a tool that makes life more flexible, a laptop you can take anywhere is a great investment. And right now you can grab a refurbished 11" Acer Chromebook for an amazing price — just $50.97, over $240 off. But you have to act fast, as this sale only lasts a few more days, until October 15.

The Acer N7 C731 Chromebook is a great basic laptop that lets you tackle work emails and tasks, while also offering a break for streaming content when you need one. The Intel Celeron CPU means you have fast performance for multitasking, and connecting is easy thanks to the Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi connectivities.

This model offers 16GB of storage, so you can house your most important files right there on the laptop. And a battery life of 13 hours ensures you don't have to stay connected to an electrical outlet all the time. This model from 2017 has a grade "B" refurbished rating, so you may see light scuffing or scratches, but will still work like new.

Tackle work tasks from anywhere with a refurbished 11" Acer Chromebook for just $50.97 (reg. $289), no coupon code required, now through October 15.

Prices subject to change.