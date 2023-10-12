Tackle Work Tasks Anywhere With This Refurbished Chromebook, Now Just $50 Act fast to score a refurbished Chromebook before October 15.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to Statista, an estimated 333 billion emails were sent and received daily all over the world last year. As an entrepreneur, you were likely responsible for a big chunk of those. But did you do it from a stuffy office chair, or the comfort of your couch?

If you're in the market for a tool that makes life more flexible, a laptop you can take anywhere is a great investment. And right now you can grab a refurbished 11" Acer Chromebook for an amazing price — just $50.97, over $240 off. But you have to act fast, as this sale only lasts a few more days, until October 15.

The Acer N7 C731 Chromebook is a great basic laptop that lets you tackle work emails and tasks, while also offering a break for streaming content when you need one. The Intel Celeron CPU means you have fast performance for multitasking, and connecting is easy thanks to the Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi connectivities.

This model offers 16GB of storage, so you can house your most important files right there on the laptop. And a battery life of 13 hours ensures you don't have to stay connected to an electrical outlet all the time. This model from 2017 has a grade "B" refurbished rating, so you may see light scuffing or scratches, but will still work like new.

Tackle work tasks from anywhere with a refurbished 11" Acer Chromebook for just $50.97 (reg. $289), no coupon code required, now through October 15.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Laptops Technology Chromebook

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

We Know Return to Office Mandates Backfire — So Why Are Tech Giants Like Amazon, IBM and Zoom Reinstating This Outdated Policy?

In a landscape where innovation is the ultimate currency, why are tech giants like Amazon, IBM and Zoom clinging to outdated mandates?

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Ideas

This Retiree's Yummy Hobby Is Now a Remote Side Hustle That Makes $250 an Hour: 'I Attached My Bank Account And the Money Just Flowed Automatically'

Since 1972, in his downtime, Bill Reichman has been dedicated to one delicious diversion. When the pandemic hit, he turned his passion into a lucrative side hustle. Here's how he did it.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

McDonald's Employee Shoots, Kills 30-Year-Old Woman Following Dispute: 'Completely Senseless'

The victim has been identified as Jacklyn Marie Reed from Johnson City, Tennessee.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Supercharge Your Brand Awareness with These Game-Changing PR Tools

If you want a strong brand presence — and therefore more loyal customers — you need to unlock the power of two specific components of a public relations strategy.

By Heidi Cortez
Franchise

This CEO Was Running 3 Yogurt Shops at 23, Then Purchased the Company at 27. Now He's Sharing His Secrets.

Discover how one young entrepreneur left the world of finance to revitalize a dessert franchise.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Costco Shoppers' Personal Data May Have Been Compromised and Sent to Meta, New Lawsuit Alleges

The class-action lawsuit may affect those who have used the online Costco Pharmacy.

By Emily Rella