The App Store's Top Scanner App is More Than 80% Off Today Only

As hybrid and remote work entrench themselves all over the world, entrepreneurs have to prepare for the digital workplace. One of the best ways to do that is with a digital office like iScanner App, which just so happens to be available for life at a huge discount thanks to Black Friday weekend doorbuster pricing.

iScanner is the #1 Scanning App on the App Store with 4.8/5 stars and more than 80 million downloads. 9to5Mac writes, "iScanner brings handy AI-based object counting camera feature to iPhone." Gizmodo adds, "The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier." It's a top-rated tool and, just for today, you can get it for $29.99—no coupon needed.

This leading app helps you solve everyday business tasks by turning your iOS device into a powerful digital office. As a document scanner, you can scan contracts, paper notes, books, and other documents, then edit, e-sign, or stamp documents. There are various scanning modes to make life easier for you, from ID and passport scanning to QR code scanning. You can even use your camera to count objects, solve math expressions, and calculate an object's length or the total area of a room.

As a PDF scanner, you can easily scan multiple pages into a single document, mark them up, redact them, eliminate curves and warps using the AI-powered scan straightener, and more. Once in the app, you can edit scans using color correction and noise-removing features, use the file manager to organize, protect information with locked folders and files, and start sharing and storing via email, messengers, and cloud services.

Everything is easier with a digital office app like iScanner. Right now and until 11:59 p.m. Pacific tonight, you can subscribe to a lifetime of iScanner Premium Plus+ at its Black Friday weekend doorbuster price of only $29.99 (reg. 199).

