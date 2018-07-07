Get All Access for $5/mo

The ROI of Social Media (Infographic) When you're spending lots of time and money on social media, it's important to know just how much it's helping your brand.

By Rose Leadem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sitthiphong | Getty Images

No matter what business you're in, social media is a necessity. And when you're spending time and money building your brand's social presence, it's important to know whether these efforts are making an impact.

Related: 6 Social Media Monitoring Tools for Managing Your Online Presence

Of course, social media can be tough. But the good news is you're not alone. A number of professionals admit they don't know if their social media efforts are actually paying off. According to research by MDG Advertising, 44 percent of CMOs admit they have not been able to measure the impact that social media has had on their business. Not only that, but only 36 percent say they have a good qualitative sense, but not a quantitative one, and a mere 20 percent say they've actually managed to quantify social media's impact. Given these numbers, it's no wonder marketers say their top challenges are social media related, including difficulty measuring ROI, publishing content and developing a social strategy.

Related: 5 Social Media Tips to Help You Drive Sales

However, with the help of digital tools such as Hootsuite and Google Analytics, tracking social media is a little easier. These tools make it simple to measure engagement, likes and comments. Where people run into trouble though is measuring the actual sales that come from social media. In fact, a whopping 58 percent of brands say they measure engagement but not actual conversions; only 21 percent say they measure conversions.

Related: 4 Tools for Automating and Recycling Social Media Posts

Don't let these number discourage you though. From increasing exposure to building a loyal fanbase -- your social media strategy may be working, but the actual numbers are not quite clear. However, with the right investments, platforms, employees and data, you'll be well on your way to understanding social media's full impact on your business.

To learn more, check out MDG Advertising's infographic below.
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Using AI Doesn't Have to Be Unethical — Build a Values-Driven AI Policy in 3 Steps

It's difficult to escape the feeling that today's AI technologies will radically change our work lives in the future. As an entrepreneur it feels like a dizzying array of considerations about AI, but here's another you may not have considered: brand impact of AI adoption.

By Tara Coomans
Business News

Tupperware Unable to Keep Its Sales Strategy Fresh — Company Files for Bankruptcy

The iconic airtight plastic container company's failure to modernize its selling method made it go stale.

By David James
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in a High School Locker Room Hit Multimillion-Dollar Revenue — and Taylor Swift Is a Fan: 'Invest in Yourself'

Elena Bonvicini, now 25, was inspired to start her side hustle during a 2016 visit to her grandparents in Wisconsin.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

3 Overlooked, Everyday Solutions That Actually Drive Long-Term Success

Success in business often comes from mastering the mundane, daily processes. Discover how "boring magic" — the unglamorous but essential elements — can drive long-term growth and stability for startups.

By Rob Grazioli
Leadership

This Conversation Hack Made Me a Millionaire — Here's How It Works

I've turned countless encounters into winning opportunities. Follow this advice to do the same.

By Clinton Sparks
Business News

We Asked 500 Small Business Owners What They Thought About the Economy, Inflation and the Upcoming Election. Here Are the Results.

Our survey of 500 small business owners revealed how business is going, what the biggest threats to their companies are and more.

By Jason Feifer