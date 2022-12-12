These Top Coding Courses are Bundled for Less Than $2 a Course for a Limited Time

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you're looking to get into an entirely new field or you simply would like to know how to code for purposes of your current enterprise, you don't have to head back to the classroom to master coding. In fact, it's never been easier to pick up this skill thanks to the fleet of only courses available that you can tackle from home. That means the difficult part comes in trying to determine which courses to pick.

The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle comes packed with 14 of the top coding courses on the internet, taught by the best instructors and backed by great reviews from former students. And though these courses would ordinarily all set you back $2,786, right now within the bundle they're available at a record low price drop to just $24.99 — less than $2 a course — for a limited time.

The courses within the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle are perfect for those brand new to the world of coding. You'll receive a well rounded education in some of the most popular (and most useful!) programming languages, taught in a way that's friendly to beginners.

C++ for Absolute Beginners makes a great entry point into coding. Taught by 4.2-star rated Joseph Delgadillo, this concise video course provides everything you need to know about C++ in a way that respects your busy schedule. Then move on to Master Python with The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications. This course, taught by 4.6-star rated instructor Ardit Sulce, teaches you Python with real-world implications, so you learn the language syntax while putting it directly into practice, designing and building real-life programs along the way.

Once you get a handle on Python and C++, then move on to Google Go Programming for Beginners. This course, taught by 4.2-star rated Integrity Training, you'll learn Google's own programming language, best suited for beginner programmers with at least one programming language under their belt.

There are 11 other courses ready to school you in different coding languages, and right now you can score them all with the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $24.99 for a limited time.

