Bring your fleet of company cars into the future, and help make them a little safer, with some low-cost tech.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If your business relies on company vehicles for basic operations, making sure those vehicles are equipped with modern amenities may save your business money. One OSHA report found that the average car accident can cost an employer up to $16,500, which doesn't even account for crashes resulting in an injury.

Training safe drivers is essential, but giving those drivers the tools to keep themselves safe on the road is important, too. That means modern navigation equipment, rearview cams, and even a music system that isn't distracting. That may seem like cause to invest in new vehicles, or you could just install a plug-and-play car display that does all of that and more. This 9-inch car display is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it's on sale for just $119.99.

Is a car display worth the investment?

Installation is simple and doesn't require a trip to the mechanic. All you need to get this car display ready is plug it in and see what it can do. And because this display is compatible with 12V to 24V outlets, it's suitable for a wide range of vehicles, from your compact company car to the delivery trucks you rely on to make deadlines.

Drivers can connect iOS or Android phones and play music from the built-in speakers, or you can connect an Aux cable and use your car's speakers to play some tunes. Switch to the 1080p rearview cam when you're reversing, or pull up a map for dashboard navigation. Two types of mounts are included so you can decide where to put your displays.

Modernize your fleet.

Instead of investing in a whole new fleet of company cars, add a low-cost display that goes a long way toward bringing your old faithful vehicles into the future.

For a limited time, the 9-Inch Wireless Car Display is on sale for $119.99 (reg. $179).

StackSocial prices subject to change.