This 13-in-1 Docking Station Could Help You Cut Hardware Costs for Your Business

IT services are already a major expense for businesses, and hardware tends to account for up to 30% of that. Big expenses like computers and printers are hard to avoid, but you could cut down on small costs by consolidating some hardware. Instead of buying new keyboards, mouses, and other auxiliary tech to connect to modern computers, grab a port hub that lets you use the same tried-and-true technology you've been using for years.

This 13-in-1 Docking Station has dual-HDMI inputs and spots for multiple USB connections, so you can cut down on the new tech budget. And the docking station on sale for only $59.99.

Limit clutter and extend the usability of your hardware with one docking station. All it takes is one USB-C outlet to turn a laptop into the center of a productivity hub. And the VGA connection means you can connect older monitors instead of blowing the budget on a pricey upgrade. This handy device upports dual 4K monitors, 5Gbps data transfer, and up to 100W power delivery.

Some newer computers have streamlined out many of their ports, but that doesn't mean you have to get rid of the devices that used to use them. As one verified buyer writes, "I'm using it on my iMac, and it works great with all the different ports that are no longer provided on laptops.

Use the SD or TF card reader on this docking station to upload photos. Skip the expensive Bluetooth keyboard, mouse, and speakers, and just use the three USB 3.0 ports. Plus, this docking station has two USB-C ports, one of them with PD charging.

Extend the usability of your old hardware with this 13-in-One Docking Station while it's only $59.99 (reg. $70).

