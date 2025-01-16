Gia Mezz was tired of seeing fast fashion on the rise — so she launched her own business.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Gia Mezz, 28, who is based in Los Angeles. Mezz taught herself graphic design and started fashion brand LEAU as a side hustle. Now a full-fledged business, LEAU boasts nearly $10 million in lifetime sales. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of LEAU

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

When I first moved to LA, I began working at a small fast fashion company where I shipped orders and counted inventory.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

After working in fashion for many years, I grew increasingly frustrated with how prevalent fast fashion was becoming due to the rise of social media.

I launched LEAU in June 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, with small, limited batches of thoughtfully designed pieces.

Image Credit: Courtesy of LEAU

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

In my free time and off nights, I taught myself graphic design to start drafting my dream wardrobe. But I couldn't afford the costs of sampling and bulk production on my salary alone, so I started using my newfound design skills as a freelancer for other companies. I would help with designing marketing materials or packaging assets.

Every cent of my side income went into funding my business, covering everything from sampling and bulk production to marketing my very first launch.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

Launching my business in the middle of the pandemic was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. Factories were shutting down, supply chains were disrupted, and timelines that were already tight became nearly impossible to predict. I had to constantly pivot my strategy to keep things moving — especially at such an early stage of the business.

In the beginning, I tested everything, from different design concepts to marketing strategies and various ways of connecting with my audience. Some ideas failed, but when I found something that worked, I doubled down and focused all my energy on building off that momentum.

Image Credit: Courtesy of LEAU

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

Our first month after launch, we generated $10,000 in revenue, which I immediately reinvested back into the brand. From there, we experienced rapid growth, increasing by 50% or more in the following months. After six months, I was able to quit my full-time job after earning more in a single month than my entire yearly salary.

Within our first year and a half in business, we generated $2 million in revenue, and it still feels surreal when I look back on how it all started.

Do you work full-time on the brand these days? What does growth and revenue look like now?

Yes, I've been working on my brand full-time, though "full-time" hardly begins to describe it. Running this business has been a constant commitment, but I wouldn't trade it for anything else in the world. It's a true labor of love. Every piece, decision and late night has been driven by my passion and vision for what this brand represents.

By the end of 2025, we're on track to achieve $10 million in lifetime sales. I own 100% of the business, which has been completely self-funded with no debts or investors. We've bootstrapped every step of the way and intend to continue doing so in the future.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

Turning my passion into my career has been a dream come true, but what's been most fulfilling is encouraging more thoughtful consumption around fashion.

Image Credit: Courtesy of LEAU

Clothing can and should be an investment: pieces that are thoughtfully designed, well-made and timeless enough to be cherished for years to come. My goal is to redefine how people think about their wardrobes, inspiring them to move away from the wastefulness of fast fashion and embrace the idea of quality over quantity.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles or full-time businesses of their own?

Take inspired action. Your thoughts can become things, but only if you act on them. Dreams and ideas are just the beginning; what truly brings them to life is the effort and energy you put behind them. One of my favorite quotes is, "Done is better than perfect." You don't need to have it all figured out. Launch with what you have and embrace the process. Invest in yourself, trust your vision and be willing to adapt. My whole life changed in under a year — and yours can, too, if you take action and believe in yourself.

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.