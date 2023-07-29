This $20 Training Bundle Could Help Your Freelance IT Business Grow Hone your cybersecurity chops with this training bundle.

The freelance industry is growing constantly, with Techjury reporting more than 73 million active freelancers in the U.S. alone. If you're running your own business as a freelance programmer, IT specialist, or cybersecurity consultant, you may already be feeling the effects of the competition. If you want something concrete you can show your prospective clients that demonstrates your expertise, you may want to get CompTIA-certified.

Certification exams are tough, but the Back-to-School season is also a chance to get back in the swing of your own education. And Entrepreneur readers can also take advantage of a Back-to-School Sale and get this All-in-One CompTIA and IT Lifetime Training Bundle from the expert instructors at Exams Digest. This study pack comes with labs, exercises, and more for $19.97.

Prep for your IT certifications.

CompTIA certification exams aren't easy, but they may be more manageable if you've taken the time to study the materials. This unique bundle comes with practical study materials that you can use as an independent learning resource or as test prep. Learn more about penetration testing, network security, and Linux computing in labs and PBQs that put your cybersecurity skills to the test.

If you're still learning to code, follow along in Python Programming for Beginners. This bundle comes with unlimited Python and Linux exercises, so there's always something new to practice. Plus, the content updates all the time, so your lifetime investment just keeps building on itself.

Save on a lifetime of IT study materials.

Tech freelancers can help their business grow by getting CompTIA certified and showing clients exactly what you can do for them.

Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get the Exams Digest 2023 All-in-One CompTIA and IT Lifetime Training Bundle for $19.97. No coupon needed.

Check out this deal and others included in the Back-to-School Collection.

