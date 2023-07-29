Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The freelance industry is growing constantly, with Techjury reporting more than 73 million active freelancers in the U.S. alone. If you're running your own business as a freelance programmer, IT specialist, or cybersecurity consultant, you may already be feeling the effects of the competition. If you want something concrete you can show your prospective clients that demonstrates your expertise, you may want to get CompTIA-certified.

Certification exams are tough, but the Back-to-School season is also a chance to get back in the swing of your own education. And Entrepreneur readers can also take advantage of a Back-to-School Sale and get this All-in-One CompTIA and IT Lifetime Training Bundle from the expert instructors at Exams Digest. This study pack comes with labs, exercises, and more for $19.97.

Prep for your IT certifications.

CompTIA certification exams aren't easy, but they may be more manageable if you've taken the time to study the materials. This unique bundle comes with practical study materials that you can use as an independent learning resource or as test prep. Learn more about penetration testing, network security, and Linux computing in labs and PBQs that put your cybersecurity skills to the test.



If you're still learning to code, follow along in Python Programming for Beginners. This bundle comes with unlimited Python and Linux exercises, so there's always something new to practice. Plus, the content updates all the time, so your lifetime investment just keeps building on itself.

Save on a lifetime of IT study materials.

Tech freelancers can help their business grow by getting CompTIA certified and showing clients exactly what you can do for them.



