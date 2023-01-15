This $50 Bundle Can Help You Ace Exams on Cloud Technology

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

These days, people and businesses alike are more dependent on cloud technology. Many entrepreneurs, however, don't understand the technology any more than knowing it's what powers their Google Drive. If you want to learn more about the cloud in 2023 and learn how to get certified in a few of the most popular cloud platforms, then check out The 2023 Ultimate Cloud Foundation Certification Bundle.

This bundle includes five courses from iCollege, one of the most trusted online learning marketplaces around. Since 2003, they've helped thousands of students across 120 countries learn the most in-demand tech skills. iCollege is even trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies to keep employee skills up to date, so you know you can trust their courses to prepare you to pass the certification exams.

Through these courses, you'll prepare for five key certification exams: CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ (CLO-002), CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003), AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01), Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) (v2), and Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104). These core exams will teach you the skills you need to understand which cloud solutions will work best in different business environments and help you take the first steps toward cloud proficiency. As a result, you'll be able to evaluate, design, and deploy cloud environments; automate, administer, secure, and troubleshoot cloud systems; and save organizations money by implementing valuable cloud solutions.

Once you've got the generics down, you'll dive into introductory exams for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), two of today's most popular cloud platforms.

