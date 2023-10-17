This AI Tool Can Help You Create and Publish Full eBooks And it's only $35 for life.

Trend analysis firm Exploding Topics reports that 35% of global companies are already using AI in their business. As exciting as some of these tools are, their saturation means you may have to get creative with how you incorporate AI into your own business.

You could use AI to create a new revenue stream, or you could use it to boost your ranking in search algorithms. With My AI eBook Creation Pro, you may be able to do both. This eBook AI tool helps you create and publish full eBooks, and a lifetime subscription is only $34.99.

How eBooks could help your SEO.

If you're still establishing your business online, you might have already noticed how hard it is to climb the ranks of major search engine results. However, this AI tool lets you seamlessly turn your ideas into full-text eBooks. All you need is an internet connection and an idea to put this ChatGPT-integrated app to work. No prior experience with AI and no coding expertise is required.

Once you've created your book, you could publish and start earning revenue, or you could add a few links and turn it into a blog series to build up your web content. You can even use the AI to tailor your content to be exactly what you need.

This subscription lasts for life with no recurring costs. It's only available to new users and can only be installed on one device.

Generate the content you want to be known for.

Whether you want a new source of revenue for your business or a new way to post engaging content on your company website, AI-generated eBooks could be the way to go.

For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro for $34.99.

