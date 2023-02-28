This CES-Featured Service Improves Upon Traditional VPNs and Keeps You Safe Online

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to stay up on the latest technology. Keeping tabs on the products from the latest Consumer Electronics Show can be an excellent way to get the lowdown on the most recent innovations. This annual trade show features emerging technologies, products, and services that set industry trends.

If you've been curious about what's coming next for the streaming world, Getflix Smart DNS and VPN is one of the services showcased at CES this year. This genius service improves upon the VPNs of the past, and right now, during the Tech Innovations Seen at CES campaign, you can score major savings on a lifetime subscription — dropping it down to just $39.99 for a limited time, with no coupon code required.

With more than million customers and an impressive 4.8/5 stars on Trustpilot, Getflix users are loving this handy service. It unblocks over 500 global channels easily while helping protect your online security in the process. Getflix Full VPN doesn't use the complex VPN services of yesteryear. Instead, it utilizes DNS technology to re-route only connections of interest to the overseas servers. And the network is secured with 256-bit encryption.

Worried about your privacy? You don't have to be with Getflix, as even though some of your Netflix and Hulu connections will pass through their servers, it won't log, analyze, inspect, or archive any of that data. It works on all of your devices, from smartphones to smart TVs or consoles, and is super easy to use, with fast setup, and no software to install.

Act fast to take control of your online experience. Score a lifetime subscription to Getflix Smart DNS and VPN for just $39.99 through March 5 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Prices subject to change.