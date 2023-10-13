This Cloud Storage Subscription Is Only $119.97 Save big on this cloud subscription (regularly $810) for a limited time.

There's no easy way to estimate the potential damages a business can incur by losing important pieces of data. And while you can always back up on physical hard drives, they take up physical space and are subject to physical damage. To add another layer of protection and security, it's essential to have a cloud backup solution. From now through October 15th only, you can get this lifetime subscription for 1TB on Koofr Cloud Storage for only $119.97 (reg. $810).

Koofr is a cloud storage solution that makes its space available with single-time purchases like this one. So, to avoid a monthly subscription and zero in on a storage solution that can meet your most important needs, check this out. This TB deal can store around a quarter-million 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD video, or as many as 6.5 million document pages like PDFs.

Koofr also comes with a range of helpful features that can reduce clutter and redundancies. For example, the Koofr Duplicate Finder is a tool that can automatically delete duplicate files so you can make the most of your subscription. Koofr also features advanced file management so that you can easily organize and control where everything goes.

Never tracking its users, Koofr adds to its usability by allowing you to connect with existing cloud storage solutions — these include Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. This remote compatibility is great for business travelers. It's also rated 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra.

Through October 15th only, you can get this lifetime subscription for 1TB on Koofr Cloud Storage for the exclusive price of $119.97 (reg. $810) when you use the code KOOFR through October 15th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

